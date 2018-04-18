. @secupp just now on @HLNTV : "I for one hope Nikki Haley is looking to run for president in the near future. It would be nice to have someone with balls in the White House." https://t.co/JGddD8XMUD

A conservative commentator is calling out the administration of President Donald Trump for the way it’s treated U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

HLN host S.E. Cupp said Haley ― whom she called arguably the “strongest, most competent and effective Cabinet official” ― was “thrown under the bus” by the White House when officials tried to walk back her announcement of new sanctions aimed at Russia.

In one instance, economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested there was “confusion” on Haley’s part.

“It was the perfect rebuttal,” Cupp said on “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on Wednesday. “Only I’d have left out the respect bit. They don’t deserve hers, because she clearly doesn’t have theirs.”

Cupp suggested that Trump perceives Haley as a threat because she may one day want his job.

“I, for one, hope she is looking to run for president in the near future,” Cupp said. “It would be nice to have someone with balls in the White House.”

And she praised Haley for being unafraid of challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria’s Bashar Assad.

“She makes her male counterparts look like scared schoolboys merely playing at government,” Cupp said.

Of course, other commentators have pointed out that the Trump administration Haley serves in has undermined plenty of women besides her, targeting women’s rights at home and abroad:

Nikki Haley rocks. No male is going to condescend to her, or stop her from faithfully serving a fanatically misogynistic President. https://t.co/Uv6eknPKwl — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) April 18, 2018