SEA LIONS AND THE SUPER-RICH: the Republican Tax Cut Plan

By Don C. Reed

As a young man, I worked at Marine World Africa USA, an aquarium-zoo in Northern California. One of the jobs was feeding Seal Cove, an open enclosure connected to the sea, with dozens of barking seals and sea lions. We brought buckets of mackerel and herring, and tossed the fish far and wide, so everybody would get fed. As the sea lions raced across the surface to the food, one of us took notes on who ate how much. One elderly sea lion named Cyrus was blind, and him we called ashore, and fed him separately, to be sure he got enough.

Once a big bucket of fish was unguarded. The biggest sea lion charged in, burying head and shoulders into the bucket, trying to eat it all. We shouted at him, but at 600 pounds of muscle and teeth, he was not impressed. He ate and broke and tossed the fish, eating until he vomited, ruining what he could not eat.

And there we have the Republican tax cut proposal. Millionaires and billionaires, never satisfied, no matter how much they have; only knowing they want more-- and offering multiple excuses to justify their greed.

Tax cuts will bring jobs, Republicans say. Will it?

If they mean what they say, why not tie the tax cut to the promised benefit? If a company creates new jobs, they get a tax credit. If not, not.

But Republicans want their tax cuts guaranteed, unconditionally, and forever.

The benefits for the rest of us are more casual: there is no language saying, if this proves wrong, we’ll make a change. No, this is the Republican wish list, and they want it all.

Four words sum up their philosophy: don’t tax the rich.

For a party which labels itself as religious, their espousal of greed is hardly a Christian position.

Mark 10:25: And Jesus said: “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God”.

Plus, it does not work.

Taxes were extraordinarily low in 1929, right before the great Depression, which brought the highest unemployment (25%) in our nation’s history.

But, we are told, the deficit will go down, the national debt-- if only the taxes are lowered.

Is that true? History argues otherwise.

Under President George W. Bush, Republicans lowered taxes in a major way. What happened? The deficit skyrocketed. Millions lost their jobs. The national economy was on the edge of collapse, requiring new the biggest financial bailout in American history—is that success?

What are Republicans demanding now, specifically?

1. Cut taxes on the corporations from 35% to 20%;

2. Get rid of the Alternative Minimum tax, which currently requires the rich to give at least something to the country from which their wealth derives;

3. Drop the Estate tax, which only affects the wealthy.

And what are we guaranteed in exchange for letting the rich and the corporations off the hook?

Not one damn thing.

Remember, for the rich, the great Depression was a time when good servants were available cheap.

First, do you have an expensive and long-lasting medical condition? Right now, the government gives you a tax break. Any medical costs over ten per cent of your income are tax deductible. This matters, since many folks with incurable conditions pay half or more of their income to medical bills.

The Republican plan takes that benefit away. Your medical costs will no longer be tax deductible. That is, in effect, a tax increase.

Second: consider new doctors, nurses and students with their huge college loans. Those are hard enough to repay. But at least they don’t pay federal taxes on the interest to the loan. Under the proposed Republican plan, they will. Unbelievable but true: college students paying back their loans will be taxed on the interest—another tax increase.

Third: (and this is a big one) what about the taxes you pay to your home state? Those used to be a write-off, so that helping your state cut your federal taxes—but no more. If Republicans get their way, money you pay to state and local taxes will no longer be exempt from federal taxation.

So taxes will go down for the rich, and up on the middle class.

What happens to good programs? If there is no money to pay for them, those they once benefited will go without. New schools will go un-built. Lunch programs for the hungry will be gone. People already on the edge will starve, go homeless, and with their illnesses untreated.

This is the gift of Republicans.

And the national debt Republicans are supposedly worried about? If the tax revenues go down, there won’t be enough to pay off the national debt.

And then? They will want to cut still more programs, because the deficit is too big!

This plan was developed behind closed doors, only top-level Republican leadership welcome—not even all the Republicans, let alone the Democrats. When it comes to tax policy, Republican leaders prefer the dark.

Now the bill is out, we have just a few of sunlight to figure this out, before the Republican-controlled House and Senate take the vote among themselves.

Lowering taxes on the rich means abandoning people in need: the students in debt, the poor who fear (or experience) homelessness, the sick who lack proper care, and the elderly who depend on a small fixed income—letting too much wealth concentrate into too few hands…