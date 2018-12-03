Plastic Bag Removed From Sea Turtle’s Throat In Troubling Video

In yet another troubling reminder of the hazards that plastic products can pose to marine life, an aquarium in South Africa has shared a video online that shows a plastic bag and other trash being removed from a sea turtle’s throat.

According to Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, the turtle was found washed up on a beach in the town of Struisbaai earlier this month. Visibly sick and “very weak,” the turtle was rushed to the aquarium where veterinarians got to work figuring out what was wrong with the animal.

The aquarium said in a Friday blog post that a lung infection or pneumonia had initially been suspected as the possible culprit, but antibiotics and other medication didn’t seem to help ― and the animal only got weaker as the days went by.

Further tests finally revealed that there was some sort of blockage in the turtle’s esophagus.

A video shows a veterinarian using a special endoscope to remove the obstruction. A large piece of black plastic is seen being removed from the turtle’s throat, which the aquarium said had been part of a plastic bag.

A turtle was still said to be in critical condition after a plastic bag was removed from its throat.



The turtle, dubbed “Bob,” also had fragments from balloons and other trash lodged in his throat, the aquarium revealed.

As of Friday, Bob remained in critical condition following the procedure.

🐢 Bob the #turtle's rollercoaster of a rehab showed us that his problems were caused by eating #plasticbags and #balloons that were floating in the ocean. Please give that some thought when choosing how to celebrate the #festiveseason. #RethinkTheBag https://t.co/AteFUEph3P pic.twitter.com/0Eq9cbC5j3 — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) November 30, 2018

Every year, at least 8 million tons of plastic ― a lot of it single-use products like plastic bags and straws ― end up in our oceans. This trash poses a staggering risk to marine animals, which often mistake plastic items for food. As Two Oceans noted, plastic bags resemble Bob the turtle’s natural food — sea grasses and other plants.

Bob was found on the South African beach at around the same time that a dead sperm whale washed up in a national park in Indonesia, its stomach chock-full of plastic waste.

According to the Associated Press, about 13 pounds of plastic trash was found in the whale’s stomach, including 115 drinking cups, four plastic bottles, 25 plastic bags, two flip-flops, a nylon sack and more than 1,000 other assorted pieces of plastic.

To learn more about the effects of plastic pollution on marine life, check out HuffPost’s series on ocean plastics.