Hey, you guys! Sean Astin has something to say.

“The Goonies” fans have been waiting patiently for a sequel since the movie came out in 1985. First it’s on, and then it sounds like it’s off, and then it’s on.

So, what’s the truth?

“It’s always possible. I will say that it’s likely that it will happen,” Astin told HuffPost recently. The actor, who played Mikey in the ’80s classic, continued, “I don’t know when, but I have always had confidence that that sequel will happen mostly because Steven Spielberg, from the time when I was a kid, told me he wanted it to happen and has never changed his opinion.”

Astin, who’s now starring in “Stranger Things” Season 2, told us the follow-up has been MIA because “they just haven’t figured it out,” but he’d personally like to see a new take on the film.

“What I would love to see is a ‘Goonies’ animated series, and I would love to play Mikey,” said Astin. “I do a lot of voiceover characters, and I play younger characters with my voice, and that would be meta.”

The actor is all about meta.

With “Stranger Things” Season 2 already drawing a lot of inspiration from “The Goonies,” Astin said that filming was a nostalgic experience, even just hanging out with the cast or throwing a football around.

“Those moments brought me back to the ‘Goonies’ moments, just a little sense of connecting with the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ on their level in that moment because that’s what they’d be doing. Maybe they’d be getting the walkie-talkies or they’d be throwing a ball. They’d do whatever kids do, and being a part of that for a second. It wasn’t that much, but it was notable to me,” he said.

An official “Goonies” follow-up will happen eventually, according to Astin, but if you’re looking for some nostalgia in the meantime, “Stranger Things 2” is an “Eleven” out of 10.