Following in the footsteps of the celebrity spawn before him, Christian Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter, recently walked in one of Dolce & Gabbana’s runway shows.

Combs made an appearance at the secret millennial fashion show that took place before D&G’s real Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 23. He has walked for the designers’ previous two presentations, according to People, and he certainly looked like a pro:

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Christian Combs and Lori Harvey walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 at Bar Martini on Sept. 23, in Milan, Italy.

Combs walked alongside Lori Harvey, who is TV host Steve Harvey’s daughter.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images What a pair!

Lots of celebrity children and influencers walked in the show, including Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee:

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images So sharp!

Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin:

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Amelia Hamlin

And Myles O’Neal, the model son of Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal:

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Workin' it.

At the official Dolce & Gabbana show (which took place 14 hours later), Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, also walked the runway:

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Gorgeous!