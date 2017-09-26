STYLE & BEAUTY
09/26/2017 02:39 pm ET

Christian Combs, Son Of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Models For Dolce & Gabbana

He's a pro.
By Carly Ledbetter

Following in the footsteps of the celebrity spawn before him, Christian Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter, recently walked in one of Dolce & Gabbana’s runway shows.  

Combs made an appearance at the secret millennial fashion show that took place before D&G’s real Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 23. He has walked for the designers’ previous two presentations, according to People, and he certainly looked like a pro: 

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Christian Combs and Lori Harvey walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 at Bar Martini on Sept. 23, in Milan, Italy.

Combs walked alongside Lori Harvey, who is TV host Steve Harvey’s daughter. 

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
What a pair!

Lots of celebrity children and influencers walked in the show, including Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee: 

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
So sharp! 

Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin: 

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

And Myles O’Neal, the model son of Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal:   

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
Workin' it. 

At the official Dolce & Gabbana show (which took place 14 hours later), Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, also walked the runway: 

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
Gorgeous! 

The only thing that would be more surprising than runway shows full of celebrity kids would be a show without any celebrity connections. It doesn’t seem like that’ll be happening any time soon. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
The Highest Paid Male Models 2016
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Fashion Dolce & Gabbana Sean Combs
Christian Combs, Son Of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Models For Dolce & Gabbana
CONVERSATIONS