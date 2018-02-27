Sean Hannity Asked 'The Left’ To React To Right-Wing Art. The Response Was Priceless.

Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to play art critic on Twitter Monday night.

It didn’t go well.

Hannity shared a video of right-wing artist Jon McNaughton, who has painted things like Jesus holding the Constitution, creating his latest work. The piece features a stadium full of people watching President Donald Trump pick up a tattered American flag and appears to reference last season’s NFL protests against police brutality and racism.

“He holds it up to his chest and attempts to clean it with a rag,” explained McNaughton in the video. “And he says, ‘What are you doing?’”

Here’s Hannity’s tweet:

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. https://t.co/WAVFB1Uqbx. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 27, 2018

Here is some of the responses he requested:

This is literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Thank you for sharing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2018

The lips of the artist say, "What are you doing?"

The eyes of his subject say, "Where am I? What's happening?" — Chris Galford (@Aurinth) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/F4ex36kMcc — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 27, 2018

Gorgeous! Very interesting, complex & diverse! This art deserves to be in The Louvre! SO SO GOOD! Wish I could eat it !!!! — Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) February 27, 2018

To be fair, some of us on the right like art too. pic.twitter.com/UXLnAfSjBE — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 27, 2018

Looks like the American Flag might have a $130K check from Michael Cohen coming her way. — John Novak (@johnjnovak2) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/7rFjqQdEcl — Carlgoyle Beijer (@CarlBeijer) February 27, 2018

You're hyping the equivalent of collecting clown paintings for guys who get misty-eyed at Shelby Foote interviews. — ee ramone (@bizmarkiedesade) February 27, 2018

tfw you don’t know how to clean a flag pic.twitter.com/0jf0YEHKfG — Sarah (@BookishFeminist) February 27, 2018

You might "reconsider" your "use" of "quotation marks," "genius." — Agent Michael Scarn ... 's Robot Butler (@MichaelOrdona) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/FGHxr7GH4T — scrimjab™ ☕ (@scrimjab) February 27, 2018

He looks disoriented, scared and possibly like he’s had a stroke. This artist is a genius who has captured the true essence of Trump — Neville (@1FightingIrish) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/KcO9s4rZL0 — Gerrymandering Adams (@NormsRespecter) February 27, 2018

He’s holding a flag that is in tatters, symbolizing what he and his crew are doing to the country. Art interpretation is fun. — John H (@onomatotwittah) February 27, 2018

i mean seriously sean how did you miss this, your audience deserves better. pic.twitter.com/R2AxkiRM4F — Simply Sçőt ïndrüšik (@teenpartyyyy) February 27, 2018

They drew his cheeseburger all weird like a flag. — Some Random Democrat 🇺🇸 (@darksn4ke) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/OVqymfAruL — danny (@umjammerdanny) February 27, 2018

The only thing that could make that better is if it was painted on black velvet. — Kristina Hole (@krishole) February 27, 2018

New John McNaughton painting: “Bewildered Old Man Wanders On To a Football Field Carrying His Blanket” (2018) pic.twitter.com/OfYMn1FeqA — c a i t l i n🌹 (@hello__caitlin) February 27, 2018

a flag in that condition should be burned, and it's a really poor likeness of Trump. the skin tone is all wrong--it actually looks like skin https://t.co/Lvb0fZ8z1M — Peter Bright 👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) February 27, 2018

The “left” loves art, and especially taxpayer funded art that is “provocative”. Let’s get their reaction to this. pic.twitter.com/kgAbI2QwqX — Hubert Vigilla (@HubertVigilla) February 27, 2018