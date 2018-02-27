MEDIA
02/27/2018 04:39 am ET

Sean Hannity Asked 'The Left’ To React To Right-Wing Art. The Response Was Priceless.

That probably didn't go as he planned.
By Ed Mazza

Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to play art critic on Twitter Monday night. 

It didn’t go well. 

Hannity shared a video of right-wing artist Jon McNaughton, who has painted things like Jesus holding the Constitution, creating his latest work. The piece features a stadium full of people watching President Donald Trump pick up a tattered American flag and appears to reference last season’s NFL protests against police brutality and racism.  

“He holds it up to his chest and attempts to clean it with a rag,” explained McNaughton in the video. “And he says, ‘What are you doing?’” 

Here’s Hannity’s tweet: 

Here is some of the responses he requested: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Art Sean Hannity Nfl Protest Jon Mc Naughton
Sean Hannity Asked 'The Left’ To React To Right-Wing Art. The Response Was Priceless.
CONVERSATIONS