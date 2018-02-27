Sean Hannity Asked 'The Left’ To React To Right-Wing Art. The Response Was Priceless.

Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to play art critic on Twitter Monday night.
It didn’t go well.
Hannity shared a video of right-wing artist Jon McNaughton, who has painted things like Jesus holding the Constitution, creating his latest work. The piece features a stadium full of people watching President Donald Trump pick up a tattered American flag and appears to reference last season’s NFL protests against police brutality and racism.
“He holds it up to his chest and attempts to clean it with a rag,” explained McNaughton in the video. “And he says, ‘What are you doing?’”
Here’s Hannity’s tweet:
Here is some of the responses he requested: