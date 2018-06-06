Hannity Tells Mueller Witnesses: Bash Your Phones 'To Little Itsy Bitsy Pieces'

Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to sarcastically advise witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to destroy potential evidence.

The reason, he claimed, is because Hillary Clinton did it first.

Mueller asked witnesses to turn in their personal phones so investigators can examine messages sent via encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Confide, Signal and Dust, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

Hannity suggested they smash those phones first.

With a graphic titled “MUELLER OFF THE RAILS” on the screen, Hannity said:

“If I advised them to follow Hillary Clinton’s lead, delete all your emails and then acid-wash the emails and hard drives on your phones, then take your phones and bash ’em with a hammer to little itsy bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards and then take the pieces and hand it over to Robert Mueller and say, ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law.’”

Then Hannity indicated that maybe he wouldn’t advise them to do that after all.

“How do you think that would work out for everybody who Mueller’s demanding their phones of tonight?” he said. “Now I’m certain the result would not be the same as Hillary’s.”