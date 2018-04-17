SEAN HANNITY DEFENDS NOT DISCLOSING LINK TO MICHAEL COHEN: ‘I HAVE A RIGHT TO PRIVACY’ After being revealed in court yesterday as Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s unnamed third client, Hannity addressed the lack of disclosure of what he saw as a “minor relationship” on his show. And the New York Daily News did not hold back with its cover treatment. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP SCRAPS RUSSIA SANCTIONS, SEEKS ARAB FORCE TO REPLACE AMERICAN MILITARY IN THE REGION The course change on sanctions and longtime strategy deviates from the plan the president’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, laid out Sunday. Meanwhile, the U.S. and U.K. issued a joint warning about potential Russian cyberattacks. [NYT]

SANDY HOOK PARENTS HAVE SUED ALEX JONES FOR DEFAMATION “Alex Jones has spent years claiming the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School ― where a shooter killed 20 small children and six adults ― was faked. He has claimed the parents of these dead children are liars and ‘crisis actors.’ Now, those parents are coming after him.” [HuffPost]

KENDRICK LAMAR WON A PULITZER PRIZE FOR HIS ALBUM Making him the “first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize in music.” Check out the full list of other great journalism and art that won here. [HuffPost]

SCOTT PRUITT’S SPENDING ON SOUNDPROOF PHONE BOOTH BROKE THE LAW, GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE FINDS The purchase of the $43,000 phone booth violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act by spending more than $5,000 on the installation without notifying Congress. [HuffPost]

RUSSIAN REPORTER DEAD AFTER MYSTERIOUS BALCONY FALL Maxim Borodin had been investigating the deaths of alleged Russian mercenaries in Syria. [HuffPost]