04/17/2018 07:39 am ET

Sean Hannity Defends Not Disclosing Link To Michael Cohen: 'I Have A Right To Privacy'

After being revealed in court yesterday as Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s unnamed third client, Hannity addressed the lack of disclosure of what he saw as a “minor relationship” on his show.
By Lauren Weber
Mike Segar / Reuters

TRUMP SCRAPS RUSSIA SANCTIONS, SEEKS ARAB FORCE TO REPLACE AMERICAN MILITARY IN THE REGION The course change on sanctions and longtime strategy deviates from the plan the president’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, laid out Sunday. Meanwhile, the U.S. and U.K. issued a joint warning about potential Russian cyberattacks. [NYT]

SANDY HOOK PARENTS HAVE SUED ALEX JONES FOR DEFAMATION “Alex Jones has spent years claiming the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School ― where a shooter killed 20 small children and six adults ― was faked. He has claimed the parents of these dead children are liars and ‘crisis actors.’ Now, those parents are coming after him.” [HuffPost]

KENDRICK LAMAR WON A PULITZER PRIZE FOR HIS ALBUM Making him the “first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize in music.” Check out the full list of other great journalism and art that won here. [HuffPost]

SCOTT PRUITT’S SPENDING ON SOUNDPROOF PHONE BOOTH BROKE THE LAW, GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE FINDS The purchase of the $43,000 phone booth violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act by spending more than $5,000 on the installation without notifying Congress. [HuffPost]

RUSSIAN REPORTER DEAD AFTER MYSTERIOUS BALCONY FALL Maxim Borodin had been investigating the deaths of alleged Russian mercenaries in Syria. [HuffPost]

R. KELLY ACCUSED OF KNOWINGLY INFECTING A WOMAN WITH AN STD A woman told Dallas police about her relationship with the R&B singer, which started when she was 19. [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO DESIREE LINDEN Who was the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years ― all through the icy rain and wind. [Reuters]

HUFFPOST PERSONAL: WHAT NO ONE TELLS YOU ABOUT PARENTING A CHILD WITH A HISTORY OF EXTREME TRAUMA “Trauma is everywhere. It is physical for some and emotional for others. Trauma does not discriminate, but it can educate.” [HuffPost]

THIS $100 LAPTOP WAS SUPPOSED TO CHANGE THE WORLD Inside the OLPC flop. [The Verge]

YES, KHLOE KARDASHIAN NAMED HER BABY GIRL TRUE THOMPSON You can read into that what you will. [HuffPost]

NO, WE’RE NOT FINISHED TALKING ABOUT BEYCHELLA The internet rediscovered Destiny’s Child (so many great costumes), Beyonce announced $100,000 in scholarships for historically black colleges and universities, and it turns out she did not change her nail color between sets ― but still is GOAT. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
