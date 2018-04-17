TOP STORIES
SEAN HANNITY DEFENDS NOT DISCLOSING LINK TO MICHAEL COHEN: ‘I HAVE A RIGHT TO PRIVACY’ After being revealed in court yesterday as Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s unnamed third client, Hannity addressed the lack of disclosure of what he saw as a “minor relationship” on his show. And the New York Daily News did not hold back with its cover treatment. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
TRUMP SCRAPS RUSSIA SANCTIONS, SEEKS ARAB FORCE TO REPLACE AMERICAN MILITARY IN THE REGION The course change on sanctions and longtime strategy deviates from the plan the president’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, laid out Sunday. Meanwhile, the U.S. and U.K. issued a joint warning about potential Russian cyberattacks. [NYT]
SANDY HOOK PARENTS HAVE SUED ALEX JONES FOR DEFAMATION “Alex Jones has spent years claiming the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School ― where a shooter killed 20 small children and six adults ― was faked. He has claimed the parents of these dead children are liars and ‘crisis actors.’ Now, those parents are coming after him.” [HuffPost]
KENDRICK LAMAR WON A PULITZER PRIZE FOR HIS ALBUM Making him the “first nonclassical or jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize in music.” Check out the full list of other great journalism and art that won here. [HuffPost]
SCOTT PRUITT’S SPENDING ON SOUNDPROOF PHONE BOOTH BROKE THE LAW, GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY OFFICE FINDS The purchase of the $43,000 phone booth violated the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act by spending more than $5,000 on the installation without notifying Congress. [HuffPost]
RUSSIAN REPORTER DEAD AFTER MYSTERIOUS BALCONY FALL Maxim Borodin had been investigating the deaths of alleged Russian mercenaries in Syria. [HuffPost]
R. KELLY ACCUSED OF KNOWINGLY INFECTING A WOMAN WITH AN STD A woman told Dallas police about her relationship with the R&B singer, which started when she was 19. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO DESIREE LINDEN Who was the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years ― all through the icy rain and wind. [Reuters]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: WHAT NO ONE TELLS YOU ABOUT PARENTING A CHILD WITH A HISTORY OF EXTREME TRAUMA “Trauma is everywhere. It is physical for some and emotional for others. Trauma does not discriminate, but it can educate.” [HuffPost]
THIS $100 LAPTOP WAS SUPPOSED TO CHANGE THE WORLD Inside the OLPC flop. [The Verge]
YES, KHLOE KARDASHIAN NAMED HER BABY GIRL TRUE THOMPSON You can read into that what you will. [HuffPost]
NO, WE’RE NOT FINISHED TALKING ABOUT BEYCHELLA The internet rediscovered Destiny’s Child (so many great costumes), Beyonce announced $100,000 in scholarships for historically black colleges and universities, and it turns out she did not change her nail color between sets ― but still is GOAT. [HuffPost]
A federal judge has said that Trump can’t yet access documents seized by the FBI in the Cohen raid.
Inside San Francisco’s “seismic gamble.”
That media tour is paying off: James Comey’s book preorders are clocking in at around 200,000.
What millennials say about their parents during therapy.
Some of the important questions to ask as you make a college attendance decision ― no really, climate does matter.
The Trump campaign continues to spend 20 percent of its 2018 expenditures on lawyers.
Amid this outbreak, here’s how to cook your eggs to reduce your risk of salmonella.
“The maraschino mogul’s secret life.”
What you need to know about the vice president’s national security aide appointment debacle.
Pro-wrestlers John Cena And Nikki Bella have called off their May 5thwedding.
How this mud could change the global economy.
Why Meghan Markle adopted her rescue dog.
We can’t get enough of these bloomingly gorgeous cherry blossom season photos.
Hundreds of Indian girls “learn to fight back” in self-defense classes.
You knew you were close with your best friends, but did you know you’re sharing brain waves?
Lung cancer patients are reportedly living longer with immunotherapy.
Ed Sheeran’s bodyguard’s Instagram account is as absurdly delightful as you’d expect.
A “very angry badger” has reportedly taken over parts of a 500-year-old Scottish castle, leaving us to conclude that the Redwall books were, in fact, real.
The ultimate roundup of gifts for Mother’s Day ― which to be clear, is only 26 days away, which coincidentally is about the same number of times we call her a day and her lucky number.
