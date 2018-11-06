'State Media': Twitter Users Mock Fox News As Hannity Campaigns With Trump

Hannity ― who blasted the media as “fake news” at the event ― had only hours before denied “reports” he would join Trump on stage.

“To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the president,” he said. “I am covering the final rally for my show.”

Hannity’s statement was false:

Sean Hannity is now on stage at the Trump rally repeating Trump's midterm campaign slogan, "Promises made, promises kept."



Hannity, earlier today: "To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President." pic.twitter.com/lP2GYubdoK — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 6, 2018

Hannity got in trouble with his network in 2016 for appearing in a video endorsing Trump.

The network has so far not commented on Hannity and Pirro appearing on stage with Trump, although both are consistent and vocal supporters of the president during their broadcasts.

Twitter users had some thoughts:

Watching Hannity and Judge Jeanine gushing about the Trump rally (“it’s like a rock concert!”) — there is nothing to distinguish this from a paid political ad, nothing. Except it might have better production values. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) November 6, 2018

Sean Hannity just took the stage next to Trump in Cape Girardeau. Earlier today he released this statement: "To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President."



And then he called the actual reporters in the back "fake news". — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) November 6, 2018

When I was in 6th grade, we learned about state media as part of authoritarian states, like TASS in the USSR. Wow, never thought it would be this blatant. https://t.co/nTovDHlAou — Mike Goff (@mikegoff71) November 6, 2018

Hahaha. This is batshit. Fox News is onstage campaigning for Trump. https://t.co/Vsd9Nl2LRN — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 6, 2018

Sean Hannity, making himself a liar and a joke pic.twitter.com/XaGRO8ajQD — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 6, 2018

Our very normal, Fair and Balanced news broadcasters. https://t.co/8jUPqX0RPM — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 6, 2018

So if you campaign with Trump - like Hannity did tonight - and then have Trump on your show, is that an in-kind contribution? — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 6, 2018

Just as Fox News says, Sean's just there to broadcast from the site of Trump's rally, not to celebrate him. Or campaign. Even when he's celebrating Trump and campaigning with him. On the stage. Also, Jeanine Pirro. https://t.co/5r5CW2YhNG — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) November 6, 2018

Violating ethical standards that @FoxNews should be observing, unless it's finally going to identify as state-run media. — Gary Woronchak (@GaryWoronchak) November 6, 2018

The Fox news and White house merger is complete. It's full on state media as of today. pic.twitter.com/Xq5XbIJqZT — Guillermo Jorge (@mitojorge) November 6, 2018

Can we officially declare Fox to be state media now? 🙃 — Constitutional Progressive 🙃 (@ConstProg) November 6, 2018

State sponsored TV — KattyKissem (@KattyKissem) November 6, 2018