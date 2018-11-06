'State Media': Twitter Users Mock Fox News As Hannity Campaigns With Trump

Critics on Monday slammed Fox News as “state media” after network personalities Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro joined President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Missouri.
Hannity ― who blasted the media as “fake news” at the event ― had only hours before denied “reports” he would join Trump on stage.
“To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the president,” he said. “I am covering the final rally for my show.”
Hannity’s statement was false:
Hannity got in trouble with his network in 2016 for appearing in a video endorsing Trump.
The network has so far not commented on Hannity and Pirro appearing on stage with Trump, although both are consistent and vocal supporters of the president during their broadcasts.
