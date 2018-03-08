Sean Hannity Gets Called Out On His Own Show: You Don't Tell The Truth

Sean Hannity got into it with one of his guests Wednesday as the Fox News host debated immigration policy with Univision’s Jorge Ramos.

And he got called out on his own show.

Hannity and Ramos were specifically arguing about crime but couldn’t even agree on the basic statistics.

Finally, an exasperated Ramos let loose on Hannity for using what he called misleading numbers on crime by leaving out context.

“You don’t tell your audience the truth, the facts,” Ramos said, “that immigrants are less likely to be criminals than those born in the United States.”