Sean Hannity Blames Maxine Waters For Capital Gazette Shooting

An attacker opened fire Thursday inside the building of the Gazette, owned by The Baltimore Sun, reportedly killing multiple people. Gazette reporter Phil Davis tweeted after the shooting, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

During Premiere Networks’ “The Sean Hannity Show,” Hannity responded to the news of the shooting by saying, “Oh, good grief. So scary.”

“The suspect though has been apprehended, according to the sheriff. And we’ll continue to follow that story. It’s so sad that there are so many sick, demented, and evil people in this world. It really is sad,” Hannity said.

But he soon pivoted to talking about Waters, who is facing the wrath of Republicans and some Democrats for telling protesters in Los Angeles to “push back on” members of the Trump administration.

“I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric. Really, Maxine?” said Hannity, referring to Waters. “You want people to create ― ‘Call your friends, get in their faces,’ and Obama said that, too. ‘Get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls’ and wherever else she said.”