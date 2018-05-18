Hannity Flips Out: Mueller Probe 'Is A Direct Threat To This American Republic'

Fox News host Sean Hannity took his defense of President Donald Trump to the next level on Thursday night, calling special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe a “direct threat” to the nation.

Speaking on the one-year anniversary of Mueller’s appointment, Hannity described the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Moscow a “monumental abuse of power” and insisted that a sitting president can’t be indicted.

He also said Mueller may not be able to subpoena Trump since the president’s attorneys have turned in more than 1 million documents.

“Mueller already has everything that they have requested and the only point of a presidential interview is to set a perjury trap,” Hannity said in comments posted online by Media Matters. “This witch hunt is now a direct threat to this American republic. Mueller is causing irreparable damage to the rule of law in this country.”

That statement contradicted what Hannity said when he welcomed the probe a year ago, calling it a “good thing,” as the Washington Post’s JM Rieger pointed out on Twitter: