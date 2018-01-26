Watch As Sean Hannity Gets A Brutal Reality Check On Live TV

HANNITY at 9:15pm: "How many times has The New York times & others gotten it wrong?" HANNITY at 9:55pm: "Yeah maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for conflict. Does he not have the right to raise those questions? You know, we'll deal with this tomorrow night." pic.twitter.com/CKvYqsNwR1

Sean Hannity on Thursday night was forced to backtrack on his own show as Fox News confirmed a New York Times report he had just attacked.

Earlier in his show, Hannity blasted a report that said President Donald Trump had tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last year and accused the Times of “trying to distract you.”

“Our sources, and I’ve checked in with many of them, they’re not confirming that tonight,” he said. “And how many times has the New York Times and others gotten it wrong?”

By the end of the show, he was forced to admit that Fox News had confirmed the Times report.

His response?

First he said the president has the right to “raise those questions” about conflicts of interest without actually addressing Trump’s reported attempt to fire Mueller, promising to deal with it tomorrow.

Then, the man who had earlier in the show accused the Times of distraction quickly switched to footage of a police chase and car crash.