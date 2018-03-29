Sean Hannity Wants Roseanne On His Show So Bad He Offered To Let Her Host

Roseanne Barr is having a good week.
After the return of her ABC sitcom brought in major ratings and a personal congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump, Barr ― clearly in high demand ― asked her Twitter followers if she should go on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show or Anderson Cooper’s CNN show.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted back that the comedian should definitely appear as a guest on “Hannity” since his audience is “her people.” Barr is an outspoken supporter of the president, and her character in the “Roseanne” reboot also supports Trump.
But it was Hannity himself who might have sealed the deal.
“Roseanne, would you like to host my show one night?” he asked. “DONE!! Just say yes!”
The actress was quick to respond.
Looks like Roseanne may be coming to another screen near you.