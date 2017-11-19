Sean Hannity Gets Brutally Rejected By Attorney For Moore Accuser

Sean Hannity just got a rejection letter for the ages.

A producer for his Fox News show invited Gloria Deason, one of the women who have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual harassment, onto the show.

The woman’s lawyer, Paula Cobia, fired back with a blistering response posted on Twitter by IR.net’s Ed Krassenstein:

“Please tell Sean Hannity that I would never submit a survivor of abuse to the inevitable on-camera bullying and persecution by him,” she wrote.

She added:

“Mr. Hannity has belittled, defamed and engaged in an on-air intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore. He is totally uninterested in discovering the truth.”

She dismissed Hannity’s infamous interview with Moore as “lazy” and “softball,” and slammed him as “not known for journalistic integrity.”