MEDIA
11/19/2017 10:03 pm ET

Sean Hannity Gets Brutally Rejected By Attorney For Moore Accuser

"Lazy" Fox News host slammed: “Not known for journalistic integrity.”

By Ed Mazza

Sean Hannity just got a rejection letter for the ages. 

A producer for his Fox News show invited Gloria Deason, one of the women who have accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual harassment, onto the show. 

The woman’s lawyer, Paula Cobia, fired back with a blistering response posted on Twitter by IR.net’s Ed Krassenstein

“Please tell Sean Hannity that I would never submit a survivor of abuse to the inevitable on-camera bullying and persecution by him,” she wrote. 

She added: 

“Mr. Hannity has belittled, defamed and engaged in an on-air intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore. He is totally uninterested in discovering the truth.” 

She dismissed Hannity’s infamous interview with Moore as “lazy” and “softball,” and slammed him as “not known for journalistic integrity.” 

“He is merely seeking an opportunity to publicly attack and further defame Mr. Moore’s vulnerable victims,” she concluded. “Well that’s not happening. Not on my watch.” 

Read the full letter here

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments
PHOTO GALLERY
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Television Sex Crimes Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity Gets Brutally Rejected By Attorney For Moore Accuser

CONVERSATIONS