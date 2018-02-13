Sean Hannity isn’t a fan of Barack Obama, and he’s not fond of the former president’s new portrait either.
Hannity on Tuesday tweeted a remark claiming the portrait had “secret sperm” hidden within the image.
The tweet was deleted, but many on Twitter preserved it and shared screenshots:
Hannity’s tweet linked to a story on his website written by “Hannity Staff” detailing the location of the supposed secret sperm.
Hannity later removed the article, blamed his staff and deleted the tweet. He did not give an explanation on Twitter.
However, Fox News sent a statement from Hannity to the Daily Beast: “Earlier today my web staff posted content that was not reviewed by me before publication. It does not reflect my voice and message and, therefore, I had it taken down.”
Hannity has railed against major news outlets, claiming they are inaccurate and insisting that he checks facts first.
“Liberal sheep think I should run wild with @nytimes anonymous sources and not confirm myself,” he said last month.
Apparently, in this case, he didn’t confirm his own website himself.
BuzzFeed notes that the “secret sperm” theory was circulating on 4chan before it hit Hannity’s website.
