Sean Hannity isn’t a fan of Barack Obama, and he’s not fond of the former president’s new portrait either.

Hannity on Tuesday tweeted a remark claiming the portrait had “secret sperm” hidden within the image.

The tweet was deleted, but many on Twitter preserved it and shared screenshots:

Hannity first tweeted this ridiculous, if not racist, thing about Obama's portrait. pic.twitter.com/2ZJivkbY2K — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 13, 2018

Hannity’s tweet linked to a story on his website written by “Hannity Staff” detailing the location of the supposed secret sperm.

Hannity later removed the article, blamed his staff and deleted the tweet. He did not give an explanation on Twitter.

However, Fox News sent a statement from Hannity to the Daily Beast: “Earlier today my web staff posted content that was not reviewed by me before publication. It does not reflect my voice and message and, therefore, I had it taken down.”

Hannity has railed against major news outlets, claiming they are inaccurate and insisting that he checks facts first.

“Liberal sheep think I should run wild with @nytimes anonymous sources and not confirm myself,” he said last month.

Apparently, in this case, he didn’t confirm his own website himself.

BuzzFeed notes that the “secret sperm” theory was circulating on 4chan before it hit Hannity’s website.

The article is still available to read via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

Here is some of the reaction on Twitter:

To be fair, Sean Hannity thinks he sees sperm everywhere. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 14, 2018

Can we all agree that Hannity and the "secret sperm" story is the best part of infrastructure week so far? https://t.co/e9TQMehVe7 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 13, 2018

sean hannity has deleted this tweet about how sexy he finds obama’s portrait pic.twitter.com/4nebyuyelk — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2018

To staff for powerful jerks, beware:

Today, EPA's Pruitt blamed his 1st-class air tickets on staff. Hannity blamed his nutjob sperm/sexually innuendo/portrait post on staff. The White House blamed the Porter crisis on staff. “The buck stops here”now only applies to real money. — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) February 14, 2018

Secret sperm thing is an example of one of oldest expressions of racism in America: white anxieties about blackness/black masculinity tied to fear of literal sperm's potential to dilute whiteness in America. Which is all you need to know re Sean Hannity's worries re Barack Obama. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) February 13, 2018

I guess Sean Hannity can't keep track of all the voices in his head I guess. — Michael Munster (@duffer1974) February 13, 2018

Hannity yelling and tearing up his office, absolutely FURIOUS at how sexy the Obama painting is https://t.co/FSgIMKdfaK — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2018

SEAN HANNITY AND THE SECRET SPERM: A children's book featuring a parable of paranoid racism in its most embarrassing form 💫 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 13, 2018

Why did you delete this tweet and article, @SeanHannity? pic.twitter.com/xNT3v872V0 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 13, 2018

I'll take "Sean Hannity's Pornhub Search History" for $200 Alex. — Jefe (@jefenopants) February 13, 2018

Sean Hannity demanding to know who made these images of him passionately kissing Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/4iwomzmlmf — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 13, 2018

No Sean, #SecretSperm Is When You Pay A Porn Star To Remain Silent https://t.co/QvC2emqCMo — Jillian Hurley (@BeautyBind) February 13, 2018

I'm a little concerned at @seanhannity idea of sexual innuendo... what even is he looking at????? — Simone Marie (@Suhr_Enity) February 13, 2018

Another way of looking at this is given what ends up on his show, how fucking stupid does something have to be for Hannity to delete a tweet? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 13, 2018