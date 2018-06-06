Sean Hannity Is Heading To Singapore For North Korea Summit

President Donald Trump’s phone buddy and go-to media pundit Sean Hannity will be covering the historic summit between the U.S. and North Korea from Singapore next week.

Along with Fox News contributor and former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, Hannity will be part of the network’s team on the ground during the meeting inSingapore. Hannity will host his show on location for three nights next week. Chirs Wallace and Brett Baier will also be in the city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sebastian Gorka announces that he and Sean Hannity are heading to Singapore pic.twitter.com/UwV0uDLUnM — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 6, 2018

Fox News confirms that Sean Hannity will travel to Singapore and do his show on location June 11, 12 and 13. "Fox News Sunday" with Chris Wallace will air from Singapore on Sunday, June 10, and Bret Baier will also be there. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 6, 2018

After a brief cancellation of their summit, Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jung Un will meet on June 12.