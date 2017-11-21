Sean Hannity’s Thanksgiving Advice For Dealing With Liberals Hits A Snag

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered to give advice for dealing with “liberal relatives” during Thanksgiving.

“Dr. Hannity is back!” he tweeted Monday. “Need advice on how to deal with you liberal relatives [sic] over the Thanksgiving holiday? Call into my radio show.”

Not everyone called in. Plenty of people simply responded via Twitter, and they had some advice of their own to share with “Dr. Hannity.”

More than a few people referenced Roy Moore, the Senate candidate from Alabama whom multiple women have accused of sexual assault or misconduct when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

Moore has been given favorable coverage by Hannity.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter blowback to Hannity’s offer of Thanksgiving pointers:

you mean beyond just saying "fake news" for any point you don't like? or bringing up Hillary Clinton? — Teefoat (@teefoat) November 20, 2017

Dr. Hannity - How can I wrap up the Thanksgiving leftovers when my FOX-viewing relatives always use up all the aluminum foil to make their hats? Help! — Trump Subtext (@TSubtext) November 21, 2017

Dear Dr. Hannity:

If my cousins arrive at Thanksgiving with Tiki Torches and #MAGA hats chanting Jews/Blacks/Hispanics/Disabled people will not replace us, what should I do? pic.twitter.com/ydSJw2TuDH — Michelle (@Michelle_IC) November 21, 2017

Dear Dr. Hannity,



If my dad's 32-year-old friend starts to molest my 14-year-old niece, how long should I wait before I knock him out with a gravy boat?



Asking for millions of Americans who don't want #RoyMooreChildMolester in the Senate.#MondayMotivation https://t.co/e2LGIjA74w — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 20, 2017

I do i tell my relatives i smashed my keurig because you endorsed a pedophile? — tucker dysinger (@tucker_the_bana) November 20, 2017

Here are a few blazing hot takes designed to #Trigger some mofos at Thanksgiving dinner:



- I read books

- I believe Mother Teresa is a better role model for Christians than @SebGorka

- I’m against pedophilia

- It seems like the private jet deduction may favor high earners — Backdoor Russian Overture (@BackdoorRussian) November 20, 2017

Need advice on sounding batshit crazy when talking Collusion and conspiracy! Don't miss @seanhannity tonight, featuring an exclusive with the ghost of Seth Rich, and Newt "I'll say whatever" Gengrich! — Matthew Gibson (@What_r_we_CRAZY) November 20, 2017

My Pastor would rather have a child molester win the Alabama State seat than a really good man like @GDouglasJones How do I get him to understand that this is not something a Christian does? — Kukla (@pr0udsnowflake) November 20, 2017

Dr. Hannity if my relatives don’t agree with me, how long and how loud should I yell “benghazi & her emails!” — Ginger B Soapbox (@Gingerbsoapbox) November 20, 2017

Dear Dr. Hannity, my grandpa Moore will be at Thanksgiving, and he always hits on me and my teenaged friends. Is that normal? — DJDarren (@DJDarren4) November 20, 2017