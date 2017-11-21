Sean Hannity’s Thanksgiving Advice For Dealing With Liberals Hits A Snag

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered to give advice for dealing with “liberal relatives” during Thanksgiving.
“Dr. Hannity is back!” he tweeted Monday. “Need advice on how to deal with you liberal relatives [sic] over the Thanksgiving holiday? Call into my radio show.”
Not everyone called in. Plenty of people simply responded via Twitter, and they had some advice of their own to share with “Dr. Hannity.”
More than a few people referenced Roy Moore, the Senate candidate from Alabama whom multiple women have accused of sexual assault or misconduct when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
Moore has been given favorable coverage by Hannity.
Here’s a sampling of the Twitter blowback to Hannity’s offer of Thanksgiving pointers:
