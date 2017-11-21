MEDIA
11/21/2017 03:39 am ET Updated Nov 21, 2017

Sean Hannity’s Thanksgiving Advice For Dealing With Liberals Hits A Snag

The Fox News host got it dished right back at him.
By Ed Mazza

Fox News host Sean Hannity offered to give advice for dealing with “liberal relatives” during Thanksgiving.

Dr. Hannity is back!” he tweeted Monday. “Need advice on how to deal with you liberal relatives [sic] over the Thanksgiving holiday? Call into my radio show.”

Not everyone called in. Plenty of people simply responded via Twitter, and they had some advice of their own to share with “Dr. Hannity.” 

More than a few people referenced Roy Moore, the Senate candidate from Alabama whom multiple women have accused of sexual assault or misconduct when they were teens and he was in his 30s.

Moore has been given favorable coverage by Hannity

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter blowback to Hannity’s offer of Thanksgiving pointers:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Thanksgiving Cocktails
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Television Thanksgiving Sean Hannity Thanksgiving Dinner
Sean Hannity’s Thanksgiving Advice For Dealing With Liberals Hits A Snag
CONVERSATIONS