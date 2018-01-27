POLITICS
Tweeters Lose It After Sean Hannity's Account Mysteriously Goes Down

"I can finally say happy new year again!"

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Twitter account disappeared on Friday night, and sent fellow tweeters into a mini-meltdown.

Searching for his account currently brings up this result:

It’s not known why Hannity’s account is down. Twitter did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Other tweeters did have feelings on its disappearance, however:

In November 2017, President Donald Trump’s @realdonaldtrump account vanished for several minutes. Twitter blamed the outage on a rogue employee on their last day.

