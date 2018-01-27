Tweeters Lose It After Sean Hannity's Account Mysteriously Goes Down

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Twitter account disappeared on Friday night, and sent fellow tweeters into a mini-meltdown.
Searching for his account currently brings up this result:
It’s not known why Hannity’s account is down. Twitter did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Other tweeters did have feelings on its disappearance, however:
In November 2017, President Donald Trump’s @realdonaldtrump account vanished for several minutes. Twitter blamed the outage on a rogue employee on their last day.