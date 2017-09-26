MEDIA
Sean Hannity's Angry NFL Fans Had One Very White Thing In Common

Fox News host's take on football protests was missing something.
By Ed Mazza

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night showed a series of man-on-the-street interviews with NFL fans angry over athletes protesting racial injustice during the national anthem. 

All of those fans appeared to have one thing in common: They were white.

Not a single one supported the protests, and a couple even said those who take a knee during the anthem should leave the country.  

Check it out in the clip above, posted online by Media Matters

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
