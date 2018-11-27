That Time Morgan Freeman And Jack Nicholson Humiliated Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace” once had the perfect line for castmates Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson on the set of “The Bucket List” ― but apparently the two acting legends didn’t bring their senses of humor to work.
On “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday, Hayes remembered filming a car scene for the 2007 comedy with the duo on his first day. The two were running lines in the back seat and Hayes was in the front seat, pondering whether to crack a joke.
“So I turned around and I said, ‘Hey, one day when you guys make it big you can sit in the front,’” Hayes recalled.
Great ice breaker, right? Watch above at the 6:11 mark to find out how the two Oscar winners reacted.