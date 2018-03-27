Sean Penn Lights Up Cigarettes During Interview With Stephen Colbert

Movie star Sean Penn turned in a laid back, yet unforgettable, interview on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“You’ve inherited a little of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red-eye last night,” the actor told host Stephen Colbert.

Penn then proceeded to light up two cigarettes while discussing why he doesn’t enjoy acting anymore and the creative process behind his new dystopian novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

At one point, Colbert did lightly reprimand Penn for smoking. But Penn quipped it was “job security for oncologists.”

Penn ended by praising the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivors who responded to the massacre by organizing last weekend’s “March for Our Lives.”

“Within days of that not only are they stating their case with incredible sobriety and articulate words but in such an inclusionary way,” said Penn. “You feel like there are reasonable people who have been on the other side of this conversation who are gonna listen to these kids.”