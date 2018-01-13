Movie star Sean Penn has taken aim at President Donald Trump for reportedly calling Haiti a “shithole” country.

The Academy Award-winning actor — who founded the J/P Haitian Relief Organization following the devastating earthquake that struck the Caribbean island in 2010 ― called Trump “an enemy of compassion” in a new op-ed piece for Time magazine.

Penn labeled Trump “an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born” in the article, published online Friday.

“An enemy of mankind. He is indeed an enemy of the state,” Penn added.

Sean Penn says Haiti is not a shithole. Read our founder’s piece on @TIME: https://t.co/yCaesux1Ky — J/P HRO (@jphro) January 13, 2018

Trump sparked global outrage with the comment which he reportedly made during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers on Thursday.

Per The Washington Post, Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” while arguing against reinstating protections for immigrants from Haiti and some African nations.