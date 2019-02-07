Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer gave his unique take on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address during a live online broadcast for conservative BlazeTV.

And, well, people had thoughts.

Spicer occasionally slurred his words as he struggled to make a coherent point about Trump campaign aide Katrina Pierson, proclaimed his love for velvet and poked fun at the suit being worn by the show’s host Eric Bolling (who parted ways with Fox News in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct).

Spicer, who was Trump’s first press secretary, also revealed he’d been “agnostic” about which Republican he wanted to beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and claimed Trump recently invited him back to work in the White House — but he turned it down because he was having “too much fun.”

Clearly.

Check out the interview from the 3:33 mark here:

The interview, conducted in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, inevitably trended on Twitter ― where folks suggested the cause of Spicer’s apparent merriment:

SNL is going to have so much fun with drunk Sean Spicer #SOTU — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 6, 2019

How much more would everyone have enjoyed the White House press briefings if Spicer had been drunk for them? Spicer himself most of all. https://t.co/7BFq9kCfWn — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 6, 2019

BTW it seems like Spicer had some drinks during #SOTU before his appeareance on BlazeTV lol pic.twitter.com/nFpv6wCxUl — cristina lópez g. (@crislopezg) February 6, 2019

Spicer seems HAMMERED https://t.co/vq2x5CqlBn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 6, 2019