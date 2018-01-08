Sean Spicer Dismisses Oprah Winfrey Presidential Run Because Of Inexperience

Sean Spicer either has a short memory or a very long nose, based on comments he made Monday morning regarding Oprah Winfrey.

The former White House press secretary appeared on the British TV show “Good Morning Britain” to discuss, among other things, Winfrey’s potential presidential run, which many were discussing after the media mogul received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Spicer suggested Winfrey might have problems because of her inexperience in the political arena.

“She doesn’t have the political infrastructure,” Spicer said. “And we’ve seen this before in our history — where people who have tried to pop in who are not in politics and have had a difficult time adjusting.”

The show’s host, Piers Morgan — also a former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner — seemed like he couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“Sean, Sean, Sean!” he said in response. “The current president of the United States had no political experience! Sean! You were his press secretary! Have you forgotten Donald Trump?!”

Spicer then tried to walk back his comments by saying that Trump’s election “proves there is an appetite for outsiders,” but added, “The question is, was that an anomaly or is that the new norm? And that’s all I’m getting at.”

“I 100 percent know who I used to work for!” he said, laughing.

Although Spicer said he thought Winfrey was “extremely impressive,” he didn’t think she could beat Trump in 2020.

“This would be the clash of titans. Hands down Donald Trump [would win], but I think Oprah would give him a run for his money,” he said.