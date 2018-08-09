Samantha Bee's Team Crashes Sean Spicer's Book Tour, Again And Again

Samantha Bee isn’t letting Sean Spicer off the hook so easily.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal,” Bee called out the former White House press secretary for being “one of many who, while working in government, did terrible things but now want to cash in.”

To make her point, Bee sent members of her team undercover to crash stops on Spicer’s book tour for his new memoir The Briefing — and got them to ask him awkward questions such as:

“How do you feel about profiting off of lying to the American public?”

And:

“Any advice for the young people who want to make a profit from corroding the truth?”

There was also a spot of unicorn trolling, in reference to a particular line from Spicer’s tome.