Searching for African Ancestry: Interview with Dr. Gina Paige

HuffPost Morning Coffee: Interview with Dr. Gina Paige of AfricanAncestry.com

Some African Americans trace their roots to the arrival of enslaved persons to the United States via the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Due to the tragic destructiveness of human slavery, some Black Americans have not been able to trace their ancestry back to Africa. This phenomenon has caused additional trauma to the black community.

In 2003, Dr. Gina Paige, who is of Nigerian heritage, together with Dr. Rick Kittles founded a company called African Ancestry, Inc. to reconnect African Americans with their African lineage utilizing high tech DNA testing.

We are fortunate to have interviewed Dr. Paige who holds a degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She resides in Washington DC.

Dr. Paige, why is it important for African Americans to know their lineage?

“Stronger Sense Identity, Belonging and Community: We as a people are displaced, and as a result, so are our true roots. We know all about the American in "African American." We can recite the Pledge of Allegiance. For 12+ years of education, we learn "American History.” Yet, we know nothing about the African in our American. And based on the negative stereotypes of Africa, it’s understandable why people aren’t as eager to embrace that part of who we are. Yet much of how we live our lives is influenced by our "Africanness" from philosophy, science and religion; to food, music and other cultural traditions. When we learn about the specificity of our African lineages, we open our minds to the complete picture of our greatness and the greatness of our communities.”

What makes your company, African Ancestry Inc. different from other ancestry services?

“We are the pioneers of genetic ancestry tracing for Black people. But we aren’t just a science and technology company sitting back and processing DNA swabs. As mentioned, we are in the business of Black identity. We take our products, services, resources and messages to Black communities across the world to help educate on the importance of knowing who you are. No other company is doing this or has the qualifications and credibility to do it.”

Can African Ancestry trace lineages to specific ethnic groups and specific African countries?

“We are the only company that can pinpoint African lineages to a present-day African country and ethnic group(s).”

Who is the chief scientist of African Ancestry?

“Our co-founder and Scientific Director, Dr. Rick Kittles, is a world renowned expert in African genetic lineages; and we are the only company that employs African American geneticists.”

Is your company Black-owned?

“We are wholly Black-owned and operated so we have a vested interest in helping Black people better understand who they are in their families and communities wherever they are today.”

Thanks to African Ancestry Inc. the Black American community can now reunite with its African heritage. This company gives new meaning to the slogan, “Black is beautiful”.

Paige resides in Washington, D.C. and holds a degree in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from the University Of Michigan Ross School Of Business. Paige also holds an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from Global Oved Dei Seminary University.

RICK KITTLES, PH.D.

DR. GINA PAIGE

FOUNDER, AFRICAN ANCESTRY, INC. INDUSTRY PIONEER, INNOVATOR, ENTREPRENEUR COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: NIGERIA

------------------------------------------------------------------------------