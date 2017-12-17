Season's Eatings! 14 Homemade Holiday Food Gifts

DIY gifts are always the most thoughtful — especially the delicious ones! From candied “crack” nuts to 15-minute fudge, here are 14 ways to make the holidays even sweeter.

My husband calls these candied pecans "crack nuts" because they're madly addictive. The best part? You only need four simple ingredients to make them — and if you start right now, you'll be done in 15 minutes.

Sweet, orange-scented and chock-full of cranberries and walnuts, this bread is perfect for the holidays. It also freezes well, so you can make several loaves and defrost as the season goes along.

Calling all coconut lovers! These macaroons are delicious plain but even more irresistible dipped in chocolate. They stay fresh for up to a week, making them ideal for gift giving.

Packed in a jar or pretty tin, homemade granola makes the perfect edible gift. This version, inspired by the granola served The Inn at Occidental in Sonoma County, CA, is packed with crispy clusters of old-fashioned oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and toasted coconut.

This is an old family recipe that's been passed down through the generations. It's easy — just a bit of mixing and stirring and, in about an hour, you'll have a house smelling of sweet autumn spices and two scrumptious, pumpkiny loaves.

Caramel corn is easy to make at home and you don't need a giant copper kettle or even a candy thermometer to make it. There's only one problem: it's utterly addictive. Seriously, don't make this stuff unless you have the willpower of a saint or many friends to share it with!

My son calls these biscotti "crunchy brownies." It's an apt description: biscotti are twice-baked cookies made intentionally dry and crunchy for dunking into coffee or tea, and these are made with a double dose of chocolate. When you dunk them in coffee or milk, they soften, becoming rich, chocolaty and decadent.

Baked in large rounds to resemble the sun and cut into wedges, shortbread is traditionally served in Scotland on winter solstice, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. It's wonderful with coffee or tea any time of day — and kids love it as much as grown-ups.

A homemade bundt cake makes a lovely holiday gift — especially when it's soaked in butter and rum! This recipe is a from-scratch version of the famous doctored-up Duncan Hines rum cake that my grandmother used to make.

Mandel bread is a traditional Jewish cookie similar to biscotti. The difference is that it's made with more oil or butter, so the resulting cookie is a bit richer and softer. You don't need to dip it in coffee or tea to enjoy it — it's delicious all on it's own!

The bread is tender and sweet-scented with a gorgeous ribbon of melted chocolate running through it that complements the banana flavor perfectly. Plus, it's fun to make: you spoon the banana and chocolate batters into a loaf pan alternately, then artistically swirl the two together with a knife.

From my upcoming cookbook, Once Upon a Chef, The Cookbook, these ginger cookies are a real crowd pleaser. Every year, my daughter and I bake them for her holiday bake sale and every year, they sell like hotcakes. Soft and chewy with a crackled sugar crust, they have just the right balance of spices to please kids and adults alike.

If you're a fan of pecan pie, you'll love these pecan squares. A buttery shortbread crust and rich caramel-pecan topping make them truly over-the-top — the perfect hostess gift, treat for your co-workers or potluck dessert this time of year.