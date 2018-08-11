Plane Stolen From SeaTac Airport Crashes On Island In Puget Sound

GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images An unauthorized take-off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport led to a temporary grounding of all flights Friday night.

All flights were grounded at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night after a person stole an airplane and flew it over Puget Sound, where it later crashed.

Airport officials confirmed that the plane had crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound and identified the person who took the plane as an “airline employee.” His condition was not known as of late Friday. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office later identified the employee as a 29-year-old mechanic who worked for an unknown airline and added that he was a “suicidal male.”

The sheriff’s office also clarified that it was not a terrorist situation.

Alaska Airlines said it was aware of an “incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400,” adding that it believed there were no passengers aboard the plane. The Bombardier Q400 can carry 76 passengers.

Two F-15 Eagles were deployed out of Portland, Oregon, in response to the incident but were not involved in the plane’s crash. They were credited with keeping the plane from crashing in a densely populated area.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The employee appeared to be in distress as he spoke to air traffic control while flying the stolen plane, according to a tower broadcast of the conversation.

“I’ve got a lot of people that care about me. It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this,” the employee said to controllers.

“I would like to apologize to each and every one of them,” the man added. “Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it until now.”

At one point, the traffic controllers tried to get the employee to land at McChord Field, an Air Force base south of Tacoma, but the employee refused. The man also mentioned that he wouldn’t need help flying the aircraft because he’d “played some video games before.”

The man also briefly suggested to the traffic controllers that there was an issue with minimum wage, saying, “minimum wage, we’ll chalk it up to that. Maybe that will grease the gears a bit with the higher-ups.”

Male is confirmed a suicidal male. Acted alone he is 29 year old Pierce county residence . We are working back ground on him now. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Follow this thread for official info. This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Witnesses said they saw a plane do a “loop-the-loop” as it was being followed by fighter jets near Chambers Bay, near Tacoma. Twitter user @drbmbdgty tweeted the video, adding that the plane “subsequently crashed.”

The plane crashed onto Ketron Island, southwest of Tacoma in Puget Sound, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018

Apparently someone stole a plane from SeaTac? Saw two fighter jets fly overhead then smoke pic.twitter.com/w0bveGUJQH — McKenna Brown (@mckenna_brown) August 11, 2018