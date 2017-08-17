World's Saddest Right-Wing Protest Draws 7 People To Seattle's Lenin Statue

Far-right “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec tweeted videos and photos Wednesday showing him leading a group of people protesting a Vladimir Lenin statue in Seattle.

Video shows Posobiec leading the group in a chant of “tear it down, tear it down” as the protesters — wearing “Make America Great Again” caps and holding placards bearing phrases like “Lenin is Hitler” and “Alt Left Hate” — marched around the statue.

It appears that about 7 people, including Posobiec, attended the demonstration.

Trump Supporters Demand Marxist Statue of Lenin Must Be Torn Down pic.twitter.com/VJCAafN7zH — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2017

Trump Supporters Demand Lenin Statue in Seattle be Torn Down https://t.co/pk9tQgdA5Q — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2017

Some alt-right websites lauded the protest, with political blog Gateway Pundit calling it “amazing.”

Many on Twitter, however, had a field day commenting on the small turnout.

you guys are close to being outnumbered by the statue https://t.co/RL0LAKh2Ot — Stefan Heck 💻🚽 (@boring_as_heck) August 16, 2017

Damn if that crowd gets any bigger it might be able to fill up a Dodge van — Nate (@inthesedeserts) August 16, 2017

The cool thing is if you guys go out to eat later, you don't need to worry about the automatic gratuity for larger parties. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 16, 2017

There's only 7 Trump supporters left, makes sense. — Jesse (@JesseDoctor) August 16, 2017

I've been in a longer line to take a piss. Often. — MichaelMarshallSmith (@ememess) August 16, 2017

Biggest crowd since the inauguration! — Dr. Geb Sorka (@jdubya65) August 16, 2017

This made me laugh so much. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) August 16, 2017

Whoa! These 7 people walking in a circle are making a huge impact. I think they should do this straight through the night for max effect. — Nicole K (@NicoleK8686) August 17, 2017

this is so sad, I've seen bigger crowds in an elevator — Leigh (@freckle_red) August 16, 2017

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHA — Juan M. Gonzalez (@juanmgc) August 16, 2017

As SeattlePI notes, the Lenin statue ― located in Fremont, a quirky neighborhood known for its bustling art scene and annual solstice parade ― has drawn public ire before.

When it was first unveiled in Seattle in 1995, some locals condemned it as a symbol of oppression and the millions who died under Soviet rule.

Others, however, have defended the statue, calling it an example of “art outliving politics.”

The story of how the Lenin statue got to Seattle in the first place is a strange one. According to the Seattle Weekly, the statue had originally been erected in Czechoslovakia during the Soviet era. After communism fell in that country, an English teacher from Issaquah, Washington, found the statue in a junkyard and had it transported to the U.S.