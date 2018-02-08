Seattle To Become Latest City To Erase Past Marijuana Convictions

In an effort to bring “restorative justice” to communities that have been disproportionately affected by drug law enforcement, Seattle’s mayor and city attorney said Thursday that the city will move to dismiss marijuana possession convictions that were prosecuted before Washington state voted to legalize the drug.

The state passed a measure in 2012 allowing adults age 21 and over to carry up to an ounce of marijuana.

It is not yet clear how many cases will be affected by retroactively applying the policy. But the move would alleviate what can be devastating personal and professional consequences for those convicted.

“This front of the failed war on drugs had a clear racial bias and disproportionately targeted and impacted communities of color in our state,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wrote Thursday in an op-ed.

The mayor pointed to a 2012 Washington State University report showing that although white people in the state use marijuana at a slightly higher rate than black and Latino people, they are arrested far less. Black people were arrested at 2.9 times the rate of white people between 1986 and 2010. Latinos and Native Americans were arrested at 1.6 times the rate of white people.

Today, @CityAttyPeteH & I are announcing that our City will move to vacate convictions & dismiss charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seattle has an opportunity to continue undoing the harm to people’s lives brought on by the failed war on drugs. https://t.co/qHeJteFrPk — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 8, 2018

“I saw firsthand the ‘war on drugs,’ including its devastating impacts on people, especially people of color and their families,” Durkan wrote, recalling her experience at Seattle’s public defender’s office. “People’s lives were ruined for misdemeanor marijuana offenses. Too many here in our community faced huge legal bills and fines, or had a harder time getting loans, apartments, and good-paying jobs.”

Seattle’s decision comes after San Francisco prosecutors announced plans late last month to wipe out marijuana convictions dating back to 1975.

San Fransisco prosecutors announced a plan to dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanor cases, as well as to dismiss or reduce nearly 5,000 felony marijuana convictions. California voted to legalize marijuana in 2016. The state included a legal avenue for people with past convictions to see them erased, but the process was not widely known and sometimes required costly attorneys.

Now, neither Seattle nor San Francisco will require people to take any action on their past convictions.