Secret Santa Allows Homeless Man To Experience The Joy Of Giving

A wealthy businessman who anonymously gives away money during the holidays every year added a new twist to his philanthropy this year, CBS News reports.

He went to Phoenix and enlisted the aid of Moses Elder, a homeless man, to distribute about $3,000. The donor told Elder to give away the money in whatever way he saw fit.

“I think this will be a joyful experience for him,” the donor said of Elder. “It’s a myth that the homeless just take. From my experience, the people with the least give the most of what they have.”