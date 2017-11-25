Man Spends Black Friday Paying For $10K Worth Of Toys For Local Kids

A New Jersey man spent this Black Friday putting together a great surprise for dozens of local families.

The man, identified only as Charlie K., told CBS 3 that he woke up Friday morning planning to shop for his son when a bright idea hit him. He went over to the Toys R Us store in the town of Cherry Hill, where he paid for orders that customers had put on layaway.

He wound up paying for more than 60 orders totaling over $10,000, according to WMUR.

“I’m trying to bring some happiness to people, to the community that brought happiness to me and my family,” he told CBS 3. “I love this community and I am trying to provide back to it.”

A Toys R Us spokeswoman confirmed the good deed.

“We love the heartwarming acts of one secret Santa who visited Toys R Us Cherry Hill this morning - Charlie K. paid off more than 62 Layaway orders totaling approximately $10,780,” the spokeswoman told NJ.com.

On top of that, Charlie K. also purchased an additional $2,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots, a charity run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that brings Christmas gifts to children whose parents can’t afford them.