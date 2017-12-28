Secret to Achieving New Year Resolutions – A Simple Meditation Practice

Wish you all a wonderful holiday season and a beautiful year ahead!

As we enter the New Year, it is our age old tradition to make new resolutions, reevaluate our aspirations and ambitions, embark on changing our lives in small and big ways, and to look ahead at the coming year with newer hopes and bigger dreams.

We all make New Year resolutions to eat healthy, exercise more, take up a new hobby, kick off unhealthy habits, practice compassion and tolerance, and so on. It could be simple things; it could be major life altering decisions. It could be anything.

For a majority of us, after we make our resolutions, we see our interests and efforts waning. By the time, the second month of the New Year arrives, we tend to forget all the promise we made to ourselves. Of course we restart our efforts, but the zest is just not there. We tend to do things out of a force, to keep it sustained. Our focus shifts from the actual goal of our resolutions and aspirations to merely juggling everyday priorities resulting in half-hearted efforts at new habits and routines.

Why do we fail on our New Year resolutions?

At the heart of every resolution or goal is the need to be happy, to be better, to feel content, to be the best one can be. To get there, we try to change our life and lifestyle, break down past habits, and create newer ones. We need support as we go through this process, because as they say, life happens in the middle of all these good intentions and positive affirmations. With a hectic life style, and compelling demands on our time and energy, we are just not able to change our priorities. Good intentions are not enough, sustenance of efforts is vital too.

As we get caught up in the rigmarole of ‘doing’ and ‘productivity’ and ‘priorities’, we slowly lose touch with what we set out to achieve, we forget what our original reality is. The transition from ‘productivity’ and ‘doing’ to ‘being present’ in the now - fully and in totality is something we can think about. When we are fully present, fully aware, and do the best in the present, as we ought to, the future will be as it ought to be too. However when we are always trying to run to some place, do something else, think of elsewhere, we let our focus drift away from the present – away from the Here and Now.

What would happen to the present if we are not there in it, if our energies are not channeled in the present? Who would feed the present if we are always trying to run away to the future?

A practice of meditation allows one to be truly present. It helps us focus on our deepest aspirations, allows us to harness our vast potential, and helps us master the present. Each moment well lived, leads to a life well lived. Each moment’s success, every moment’s highest productivity, leads to an entire life’s success.

Heartfulness meditation is a simple and effective meditation method. The benefits of integrating a meditation technique into our daily lives, helps us transition into a state of being. Of course there are also the numerous benefits of meditation like managing time better, reducing stress levels, improving general well being and so on.

But have we wondered what lies at the root of all these benefits which meditation offers?

It is a state of being – Mastering the state of fully present and integrating it into the present, and being the best one can be in the present – achieves long term benefits – which we better understand as benefits of meditation, which we perceive as fulfilling our resolutions.

I have benefited by Heartfulness meditation, which offers a simple and unique heart based meditation system. The heart lies at the center of everything we think, do or manifest. One’s heart can be regulated by meditating with Yogic transmission (which the Heartfulness Trainer imparts to the seeker).

As we make new resolutions, new aspirations, new goals, create better habits, and embark on an improved and happier lives, let us make meditation the core of our existence. Let us master being truly present.

How we spend our days is of course how we spend our lives. – Annie Dillard

Please register for the three Heartfulness meditation masterclass sessions guided by the world teacher of Heartfulness, Kamlesh D. Patel, and meditate from the comfort of your homes.

Register here- http://en.heartfulness.org/masterclass/. Meditate with us on January 1st, 2nd and 3rd.