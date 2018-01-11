Secrets under Rome: More than just a pretty face

Angelina van Kemenade The Hidden City Beneath The Streets Of Rome

A privileged place with unbelievable ancient relics awaits every year for millions of tourists from all around the world, and who could blame them?: the Italian capital is just filled with breathtaking monuments, arts of different kinds, extraordinary people and history everywhere you put your foot on. It is already a treat to stroll around the city…But did you know Rome is more than just a pretty face? Secrets under Rome are all spread below its amazing surface sightseeing spots.

Although the visits to these underground places are not as popular as the usual structures such as the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, fountains and so on, they have a charm which will submerge you into depth of Roman history itself. In fact, many of mystery seekers prefer touring within the catacombs and crypts, than on the usual places.

But what are the secrets under Rome? There are several passages and tunnels you can discover within only 3 hours or so. Cemeteries, temples, residential complexes, bones, glass, fabrics… Thinking big or thinking small, or even knowing what’s inside catacombs and crypts won’t help you with the impression these places leave in you. Care to know these amazing underground spots?

This is some of the secrets under Rome you can see:

Capuchin Crypt: One of the creepiest crypts beneath one of the fanciest streets of Rome. The Capuchin Crypt is an underground cemetery with 5 chambers decorated with human bones… Needless to say it is quite an odd place with a bizarre and comprised structure. But fear not: most of the 3700 skeleton remains makes it more interesting than it is scary. And dead!

Catacombs of Domitilla: A network of burial passages filled with frescoes about mythology and Christianity. The catacombs of Domitilla are one of the biggest under Rome, as they go for around 17 km. Within this underground structure there are more 6000 tombs which used to belong to rich Romans.

Catacombs of Priscilla: Catacombs of Priscilla are also truly breathtaking because of its ancient aura. They hold many secrets under Rome, and one of its highlights is that it contains important ancient paintings, such as the first painting of the Virgin Mary in a section called “Niche”. Much recommended visit, I would say.

Crypta Balbi: One of the cleanest and most spacious crypts that will allow you to experience the contrast between old and new Rome. In Crypta Balbi, you’ll be able to see ancient material found while digging into the crypt, including of course bones. The entrance is quiet inexpensive, so it’s a great choice to know secrets under Rome while keeping your pocket happy.

Hadrian’s Crypt (Santa Maria in Cosmedin): Situated in the same place where the Mouth of Truth is, one cannot avoid going into Hadrian’s Crypt once you go to this church. This was an underground passage (from the 8th century) where Pope Hadrian used to hide his collected relics from other catacombs. A small passages which should simply be a must if you visit the Mouth of Truth in the first place.

Catacombs of St. Callixtus: Most of the ancient times you can think of are present (paradoxically) in the Eternal City. The Catacombs of St. Callixtus date from the 2nd century and they are known for having the remains of several Popes and martyrs, including the remains of Saint Cecilia, the patroness of music. You will also realize it is enormous and that once you are inside, you will feel the urge of inquire even more.

Catacombs of St. Sebastian: The catacombs of St. Sebastian will be one of your favorites, since you can find several interested items in it. Over St. Sebastian’s remains, a basilica was erected in IV century. And inside the basilica, there’s the famous statue representing St. Sebastian’s moment of death; you must also know than within these catacombs, there were many commemorations for the Apostles Paul and Peter, so the whole place is a relic that has been taken care of for many, many centuries.

Basilica of San Clemente: The Basilica of San Clemente is easily one of the most visited underground spots in Rome, because it has had a special place throughout history: first it was the location for secret Christian meetings, later it was a temple for a Persian God, and then it became a church. Nowadays, one can go inside and see all kind of artistic relics from ancient times.

Domus Aurea: Also called as Nero’s Golden House, the Domus Aurea was an imperial house of Nero. During his time, it was adorned with marble, gold and precious gems in its roof. Once the Emperor died, many of these treasures got lost and the Domus eventually got buried and forgotten. In the 15th century it was accidentally discovered and artists like Michelangelo and Rafael even came into the structure to see all the frescoes…This ancient building has an amazing history comprised.