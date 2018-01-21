See All The Looks From The 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The ceremony, hosted at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, honors the favorite performances in film and television over the past year. It is often the best prediction for who will take home an Academy Award in March.

This year, the SAG Awards boasts a roster of all female presenters, including Emma Stone, Halle Berry and Olivia Munn, and it will also for the first time ever have a host, “The Good Place” actress Kristen Bell.

Some stars dressed all in black and sported pins in support of the TimesUp initiative, an action plan and legal defense fund that’s raised millions to support to victims of sexual harassment and assault. Earlier his month at the Golden Globes, actors and actresses almost universally blacked out the awards show.

This time around, most opted for brighter shades, bringing some color to the red carpet before the ceremony officially kicked off.

Check out the all of the looks below.

Allison Janney

John Shearer via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Holly Hunter

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Allison Williams

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Connie Britton

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Natalia Dyer

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Allison Brie

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Dave Franco

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo