See The 3 Trial Attorneys You Don't Want To Face, But Who You Definitely Want On Your Side

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “lawyer”? Well, most probably you start reminiscing any of the scenes you watched in Suits, Law & Order or Boston Legal, accompanied with a dramatic music where trial lawyers go head-to-head in the courtroom, giving you the suspense of your life; don’t you?

As a matter of fact, Hollywood stars present trial attorneys glamorously on T.V, but what you don’t know is that they only show you a fraction of the real trial attorney’s duties.

Trial attorneys’ responsibility to defend their clients in court, require them to conduct exceptional researches, while reviewing documents and getting in touch with witnesses and other people that are involved in the case.

Successful trial attorneys are smart analytics who can think critically and communicate effectively in the courtroom. Yes, they must have great analytical skills when absorbing a great deal of information when preparing the case; but law is not an abstract practice, so they should also be personable, persuasive and able to read others. This allows them to gauge juror’s reactions and the honesty of witnesses.

Enough with the T.V shows, today you are going to know about 3 of the best trial attorneys. The reputation and image they have built for themselves are a result of hard work and incredible talent in the field of law that would always stay remarkable.

The following 3 trial attorneys are the type who you don’t want to face, but who you definitely want on your side. Below you will read some of the most significant, complicated and successful cases.

Stephen Babcock

Firm:

Awards:

AV Peer Review Rating in Martindale-Hubbell (2005-2017)

Best Lawyers Listing in Commercial Litigation and Personal Injury – Plaintiffs (2011-2017)

Selection to Louisiana Super Lawyers (2011-2017)

Top 100 Trial Lawyers among The National Trial Lawyers’ list (2012-2017)

A “Superb” rating in the Avvo Legal Directory

Legal Practice:

Babcock’s practice focuses solely on litigation.

His cases and clients usually include injured individuals, small businesses, large companies. He also represented the State of Louisiana in many different civil cases.

Greatest Hits:

Stephen Babcock won an arbitration award of close to $2 million for hotel operator, against the owner of the Hilton hotel. They had managed Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Commercial Properties Realty Trust.

In another high-profile case, Babcock represented and defended the Republic of Bulgaria in its high-stakes tobacco litigation with the state of Louisiana.

Nationally known for:

Convincing a state judge to postpone a trial that was scheduled on the same date of LSU and Ohio State game in 2007.

Professional Recognition:

The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys chose him among the Top Ten Personal Injury Attorney in Louisiana.

Chosen by his peers as one of the Best Lawyers of America for personal-injury law and commercial litigation

Super Lawyers Magazine titled him as “Rising Star”.

Won his Client Distinction Award for excellence in client service by Martindale-Hubbell Ratings.

David Boies

Firm:

Awards:

Milton Gould Award for Outstanding Advocacy.

Titled “Lawyer of the Year” by Time Magazine.

Global International Litigator of the Year by Who’s Who Legal.

Lifetime Achievement Award from LD Access Foundation.

Pinnacle Award, International Dyslexia Association.

Greatest Hits:

Defended IBM with top litigator Thomas D. Barr in the 13-year antitrust cases brought by the Justice Department.

Boies won a victory at the trial of the United States v. Microsoft Corporation case; where he was representing the Justice Department of the U.S.

Boies represented American Express in two of the highest antitrust settlements ever, winning $ 4 billion.

Professional Recognition:

Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers.

One of the Top 50 Big Law Innovators of the Last 50 Years by The American Lawyer in 2013.

Evan Chesler

Firm:

Awards:

Recipient of the Judge Learned Hand Award from the American Jewish Committee in 2014

The Judge Joseph M. Proskauer Award from the UJA‑Federation of New York in 2013

The Outstanding Contribution to the Legal Profession Award from Chambers and Partners in 2009

The Office of the Appellate Defender’s Gould Award for Outstanding Oral Advocacy in 2006

Legal Practice:

His practice involves representing different clients –government, individuals or companies– in different industries including technology, media, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and financial services, covering cases about security, shareholder derivative, general commercial, contractual disputes and antitrust.

Greatest Hits:

Chesler also assisted Thomas D. Barr in defending IBM in its 13-year antitrust battle with the federal government.

Represented heavy clients as Time Warner, Novartis, and American Express in complicated cases concerning antitrust, intellectual property and other issues.

Professional Recognition: