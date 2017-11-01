See The Celebrities Who Went All Out For Halloween This Year

Hollywood did not come to play this Halloween.
Every year the stars step up their costume game with outlandish getups, drastic looks and whatever Heidi Klum can pull together from the “Project Runway” prop department.
But this time around, famous types including Channing Tatum, Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna truly outdid themselves, putting that dollar-store wig you bought last-minute to shame.
Gaga came through with an “Edward Scissorhands” look, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady went as your favorite breakfast snack and (no surprise here) Kim Kardashian managed to offend yet another group of people.
Below, check out some of the most memorable looks from the night.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST:
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
CONVERSATIONS