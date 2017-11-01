ENTERTAINMENT
11/01/2017 10:08 am ET

See The Celebrities Who Went All Out For Halloween This Year

This is what unfettered access to hair and makeup gets you.

By Cole Delbyck

Hollywood did not come to play this Halloween

Every year the stars step up their costume game with outlandish getups, drastic looks and whatever Heidi Klum can pull together from the “Project Runway” prop department. 

But this time around, famous types including Channing Tatum, Ariana Grande, Gabrielle Union, Justin Timberlake and Rihanna truly outdid themselves, putting that dollar-store wig you bought last-minute to shame. 

Gaga came through with an “Edward Scissorhands” look, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady went as your favorite breakfast snack and (no surprise here) Kim Kardashian managed to offend yet another group of people.

Below, check out some of the most memorable looks from the night. 

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Celebrity Photos 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos 2017
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Halloween Hollywood Heidi Klum
See The Celebrities Who Went All Out For Halloween This Year

CONVERSATIONS