See Zac Efron As Serial Killer Ted Bundy And Get Seriously Spooked

Infamous Serial Killers

Jeffrey Dahmer

Notorious cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer sits with his defense team during his 1991 trial. Dahmer went on a killing spree in the 1980s during which he murdered 17 men and boys. He often had sex with the corpses before dismembering them and, in some cases, ate pieces of human flesh. After his conviction, Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in prison.

AP