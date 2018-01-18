ENTERTAINMENT
See Zac Efron As Serial Killer Ted Bundy And Get Seriously Spooked

He sure looks "Extremely Wicked."

By Ron Dicker

Now he’s got a killer role to go with that killer smile.

Actor Zac Efron on Wednesday posted his first photo as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

“Meet Ted,” he wrote.

His resemblance to the handsome man who confessed to killing dozens of women in the 1970s creeps us out. The Twitter user below gave us even greater chills with split screen comparisons.

The film tracks Bundy via the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), whose suspicions grew before she finally turned him in.

Bundy got the electric chair in 1989.

Director Joe Berlinger said on Instagram that the movie was to begin filming on Thursday.

