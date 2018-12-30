Man With Gun Told Police He Was Going To Texas Church To Fulfill 'A Prophecy'

Police in Texas arrested a gun-wielding man dressed in tactical-style clothing on Sunday after he told officers he was headed to church to fulfill “a prophecy.”

Tony Dwayne Albert II, 33, was detained and transported to Guadalupe County Jail in Seguin, roughly 50 miles southwest of Austin. He was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Seguin police officers responded to a report of a male carrying what was believed to be a handgun just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from Seguin Police Department spokeswoman Tanya Brown.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found “an oddly dressed male wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition,” according to Brown’s statement. Albert allegedly told police he was en route to an unidentified church to fulfill what he called a prophecy.

“This morning, the Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police,” Brown said. “If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently.”

Albert, who resides in the Houston area, did not elaborate on his “prophecy” statement, Brown told HuffPost.

“We don’t know what he meant,” Brown said. “What ties he has to Seguin, I have no idea yet.”

.@SPDTX sharing information about Tony Dwayne Albert who was arrested this morning. Police say he was allegedly en-route to a church to “fulfill what he called a prophecy”. Albert is at the Guadalupe County Jail facing a $100,000 bond. @SpecNewsSA pic.twitter.com/zhKfWHq7UK — Sarah Duran (@_SarahDuran) December 30, 2018

The FBI, The Texas Ranger Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

As of Sunday afternoon, Albert remained in jail with a $100,000 bond.

Places of worship have been targeted in three of the worst mass shootings in recent years. In October, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people in an apparent hate crime. In November 2017, a gunman slaughtered 25 people and the unborn child of one of the victims at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. And in June 2015, a white supremacist killed nine people at a predominantly black church in Charlestown. South Carolina.