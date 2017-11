“Seinfeld” wasn’t just a television show to these fans. It was much, much more.

So on Friday, they used Twitter to reveal how the hit ’80s and ’90s comedy ― famously described as “a show about nothing” ― had helped guide them in life.

Via the globally trending #SeinfeldTaughtMe hashtag, they named important lessons they’d garnered from Jerry, George, Elaine and Cosmo ― and some other advice they’d probably best forget.

Here’s a sampling of the posts:

#SeinfeldTaughtMe it’s not about taking the reservation, it’s about HOLDING the reservation. pic.twitter.com/2epaGHKis0 — Scott McLean (@scottinthe503) November 3, 2017

#seinfeldtaughtme You can quit your job and go back in on Monday and act like it never happened. pic.twitter.com/PCANiT4TaI — 🦇Norma Bates🦇 (@bluelighttv) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe



Always be prepared with a good comeback pic.twitter.com/lZzB8p7GyV — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) November 3, 2017

#SeinfeldTaughtMe how to drink and smoke at the same time pic.twitter.com/6I9WDEiiAb — mr cooldude (@lostinmusic1975) November 3, 2017