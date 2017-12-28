Selecting the Most Effective Advertising Media

How can you tell if your ads are reaching the right audience and generating the best response?

Prashant Sharma, A marketing executive with some useful insights

I'm wagering you'd like to calculate your own, personal answer to the age-old question: "If I spend this much money on advertising, what can I expect to see as a result?"

In practical terms, Ads that speak to the heart of the customer and touch a nerve are the ones that turn little companies into big companies. But few people know how to write such an ad. Most business owners approach advertising with the goal of merely getting their name out. But there is no evidence to suggest this will help you in the slightest. The Wharton study indicates that everything hinges on the message you attach to your name.

In the same stream of talk, results increase with repetition. When you've identified a message, along with the corresponding media that generates a positive response and you deliver that message consistently, business growth in year two will be approximately twice the growth of year one. Growth in year three will be approximately triple the growth of year one, with growth measured in dollars, not percentages. But following year three, anything can happen. Your business can explode exponentially, or it can flatten out as though hitting an invisible glass ceiling. I've seen clients grow to 70 times their original size, and I've seen clients slowly grow to only double or triple their original volume and then flatten out. The difference is in the clients, not in the ads.

The follow-up question I'm sure you're dying to ask is, "OK, let's assume we've found a message that works. Now which medium is going to give me the most for my money?" Again there's no simple answer, but I'll try to give you a frame of reference.

These are the major media, with some more expensive than others. The one that's right for you depends entirely on your business: SMS, Email, SEO, SEM, PPC/PPV ads, Outsourcing leads, Cold pitches and probably a host of others, and of hybrids.

Remember, when evaluating a potential business to start, you need to choose an opportunity that activates your strongest skills, and engages your most prominent areas of interest. When the going gets tough (which it will), you'll need to rely on your domain expertise and internal drive for what you're doing, to push past the inevitable roadblocks that'll present themselves.

Similarly, make sure to choose partners for business services wisely.