Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Split As She Reconnects With Justin Bieber

It’s the last song for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

The pair have have reportedly split after nearly a year together, according to People, as Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were spotted spending time together.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told the outlet. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

Gomez, 25, has been busy with new music and filming her polarizing project with director Woody Allen, while The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), 27, is traveling the world on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, which closes in December.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The Weeknd and Selena Gomez pictured together in Sept. 2017.

The report arrives after Gomez and Bieber were photographed spending a full day together on Sunday, grabbing lunch and attending church services in Los Angeles. He also apparently arrived at her residence later in the evening, igniting suspicions that the two might be rekindling their romance.

In case you somehow forgot, Bieber and Gomez’s tumultuous relationship dominated headlines from 2011 to 2015 before they broke it off for good, breaking the hearts of Jelena fans (yes, that’s what they call themselves) everywhere.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in 2011.

Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted kissing in January and have been practically inseparable ever since, making their official debut on the Met Gala red carpet in May. The singer has also reportedly stayed by Gomez’s side amid her health struggles, including a kidney transplant surgery this summer.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

“It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy,” Gomez told InStyle about her relationship in August.