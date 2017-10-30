Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Split As She Reconnects With Justin Bieber

It’s the last song for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.
The pair have have reportedly split after nearly a year together, according to People, as Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were spotted spending time together.
“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told the outlet. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”
Gomez, 25, has been busy with new music and filming her polarizing project with director Woody Allen, while The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), 27, is traveling the world on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, which closes in December.
The report arrives after Gomez and Bieber were photographed spending a full day together on Sunday, grabbing lunch and attending church services in Los Angeles. He also apparently arrived at her residence later in the evening, igniting suspicions that the two might be rekindling their romance.
In case you somehow forgot, Bieber and Gomez’s tumultuous relationship dominated headlines from 2011 to 2015 before they broke it off for good, breaking the hearts of Jelena fans (yes, that’s what they call themselves) everywhere.
Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted kissing in January and have been practically inseparable ever since, making their official debut on the Met Gala red carpet in May. The singer has also reportedly stayed by Gomez’s side amid her health struggles, including a kidney transplant surgery this summer.
“It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy,” Gomez told InStyle about her relationship in August.
“Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure,” she said.
“You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”
