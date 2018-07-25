Donato Sardella via Getty Images Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato attend the Third Annual InStyle Awards in 2017.

Pop stars (and their moms!) stick together.

Two people in Lovato’s corner ― apart from her own family, who reportedly rushed to her side after she was found unconscious in her home ― are the mothers of Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, Mandy Teefey and Joan Grande.

Both shared touching posts dedicated to Lovato, who is reportedly “okay and stable,” according to anonymous People sources, and currently under treatment.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a throwback photo of her daughter and Lovato. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Lovato and Gomez have a storied friendship since appearing on “Barney and Friends” together at just 7 years old. The two were then catapulted into the spotlight at the Disney Channel as teenagers, but their relationship fell on some hard times before Lovato entered rehab in 2010.

The two recently reconnected (minus a few bumps in the road), each supporting the other’s creative endeavors. Gomez gave Lovato a shoutout after the release of her documentary “Simply Complicated.”

“I’m so happy for you,” she wrote to Lovato. “You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

Gomez has yet to make a public statement about Lovato’s hospitalization.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez pose together at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards.

Joan Grande also chimed in on Instagram with a heartfelt note of her own, revealing that Lovato was a resource for her son Frankie on his journey to sobriety.

“She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety.. & as we know he just celebrated his ONE year,” Grande wrote. “She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well, sharing her experiences with the fame and celebrity and notoriety of growing up in a very public space.”

She also called on the often-warring fandoms of the pop singers to come together during this time and “not amplify negativity by repeating it.”

After news of Lovato’s hospitalization broke, Ariana Grande was one of the first to offer her public support, writing on social media, “i love you @demilovato.”

Lovato’s family released a statement on her behalf on Tuesday evening, updating fans about her condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representative said in the statement. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”