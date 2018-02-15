How To Get Bangs Like Selena Gomez Without Cutting Your Hair

After a short stint as a blond, Selena Gomez has gone back to the dark side.

The former Disney star debuted her newly dyed brunette locks at the Coach runway presentation during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. But that’s not all she changed ― the singer was also sporting some fresh fringe, surely inspiring Selenators everywhere to head to the salon.

But the question of whether to get bangs always is met with fierce debate. On one hand, they’re a great way to change up your look without doing anything too drastic. But on the other, they always seem to take so long to grow out (and that awkward in-between phase is rarely a good look).

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Gomez at the Coach show, sporting her new bangs.

But after seeing Gomez’s new do, we’re convinced that bangs are definitely a good idea.

The best part? These days, you don’t even need to cut your hair to achieve the look. That’s great news for hair commitment-phobes.

One way to get bangs without taking scissors to your own hair is to use a hairpiece. Loved by celebrity hair stylist Kristen Ess, bang pieces are basically short extensions that you can clip in (or tape) to your existing hair to give yourself a little fringe. (Ess has used bang pieces on clients like Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum.)

Here’s a quick how-to:

You can also use your own hair and some crafty styling to make others think you chopped your locks.

No snipping required.

Of course, if you are feeling a little more adventurous, cutting your hair is always an option. To get Gomez’s style, we’d suggest asking your stylist for something shaggy as opposed to blunt.

