STYLE & BEAUTY
02/15/2018 11:02 am ET

How To Get Bangs Like Selena Gomez Without Cutting Your Hair

We love them like a love song (baby).

By Julia Brucculieri

After a short stint as a blond, Selena Gomez has gone back to the dark side.

The former Disney star debuted her newly dyed brunette locks at the Coach runway presentation during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. But that’s not all she changed ― the singer was also sporting some fresh fringe, surely inspiring Selenators everywhere to head to the salon. 

But the question of whether to get bangs always is met with fierce debate. On one hand, they’re a great way to change up your look without doing anything too drastic. But on the other, they always seem to take so long to grow out (and that awkward in-between phase is rarely a good look).  

Michael Stewart via Getty Images
Gomez at the Coach show, sporting her new bangs. 

But after seeing Gomez’s new do, we’re convinced that bangs are definitely a good idea. 

The best part? These days, you don’t even need to cut your hair to achieve the look. That’s great news for hair commitment-phobes.

One way to get bangs without taking scissors to your own hair is to use a hairpiece. Loved by celebrity hair stylist Kristen Ess, bang pieces are basically short extensions that you can clip in (or tape) to your existing hair to give yourself a little fringe. (Ess has used bang pieces on clients like Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum.)

Here’s a quick how-to:

You can also use your own hair and some crafty styling to make others think you chopped your locks. 

No snipping required. 

Of course, if you are feeling a little more adventurous, cutting your hair is always an option. To get Gomez’s style, we’d suggest asking your stylist for something shaggy as opposed to blunt. 

If you need a little bang inspiration, check out these other celebrity hairstyles: 

  • Rowan Blanchard
    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
    At the Calvin Klein Collection during New York Fashion Week at New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2018, in New York City.
  • Zooey Deschanel
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on Jan. 4, 2018, in Pasadena, California.
  • Dakota Johnson
    Venturelli via Getty Images
    AT the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Alison Brie
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Lily James
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Emilia Clarke
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    At 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California.
  • Camila Cabello
    Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
    AT the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.
  • Viola Davis
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
  • Emily Ratajkowski
    Epsilon via Getty Images
    At the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017, in Cannes, France.
  • Kirsten Dunst
    Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
    At "Build Presents" to discuss "Woodshock" at Build Studio on Sept. 13, 2017, in New York City.
  • Sofia Vergara
    Raymond Hall via Getty Images
    Outside "Good Morning America" on Sept. 27, 2017, in New York City.
  • Rashida Jones
    Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
    At the International Women's Media Foundation 2017 Courage in Journalism Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on Oct. 25, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
  • Alanna Arrington
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    At the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party on Nov. 20, 2017, in Shanghai, China.
  • Taylor Swift
    Steve Jennings via Getty Images
    Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA at SAP Center on Dec. 2, 2017, in San Jose, California.
  • Zendaya
    Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
    At "The Greatest Showman" world premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2 at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Dec. 8, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Selena Gomez Style Evolution
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Beauty Selena Gomez Hair Care Hairstyles
How To Get Bangs Like Selena Gomez Without Cutting Your Hair

CONVERSATIONS