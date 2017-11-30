Even before Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up in October, the “Wolves” singer was seen out and about with former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In the December issue of Billboard, Gomez spoke publicly for the first time about reuniting with her former flame.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20,” the singer said. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Gomez said that the attitude that led her to Bieber being back in life applies to “people in general.”

“I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] ― we’ve gone through seasons in our lives,” she said. “I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full.”

The singer ― who was also named Billboard’s “Woman of the Year” for 2017 ― also spoke about her break up with The Weeknd, which sounded as amicable as it gets.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” Gomez said. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

It’s unclear if the two are still friends, as they unfollowed each other on Instagram (a sure sign a relationship is over). The Weeknd also recently purged any pics of Gomez from his social media accounts. Gomez still has photos of the two on her Instagram:

