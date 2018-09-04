Selena Gomez Gets 'Choked Up' Over Demi Lovato's Reported Overdose: 'I Reached Out'

After Demi Lovato’s hospitalization due to a reported overdose, the pop star received an outpouring of support on social media from a long list of celebrity friends, but it was all quiet on the Selena Gomez front.
Considering that the two have been friends since early childhood ― they met appearing on “Barney & Friends” at just 7 years old ― fans were understandably concerned when just about everybody besides the “Back to You” singer, including Gomez’s mother, spoke out about Lovato’s addiction struggles.
But Gomez hasn’t “been on the internet in months,” she revealed in an interview for Elle magazine’s October issue, published on Tuesday, and privately contacted Lovato amid her struggle with addiction.
“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally,” a “choked up” Gomez told Elle. “I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I … I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So … it’s … that’s what I’ll say.”
In July, Lovato apparently overdosed after a night out with friends in Los Angeles. She was administered naloxone, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
That night, her family members released a statement on her behalf updating fans about her condition and casting doubt on early reports that she was using heroin.
“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representative said in the statement. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”
Lovato, who has been famously outspoken about her drug and alcohol addiction, reportedly entered a treatment program after being discharged from the hospital in August.
The day after Lovato was hospitalized, Gomez was photographed by paparazzi looking upset while a friend comforted her with a hug.
Her mother, Mandy Teefey, weighed in shortly after the news broke, sharing a throwback photo of her daughter and Lovato during their Disney days
“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey wrote in a caption for the post. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”
Lovato has yet to publicly comment on the incident. She has reportedly put up for sale the house where she overdosed, which she did not return to after leaving the hospital.