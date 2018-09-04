Selena Gomez Gets 'Choked Up' Over Demi Lovato's Reported Overdose: 'I Reached Out'

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representative said in the statement. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato, who has been famously outspoken about her drug and alcohol addiction, reportedly entered a treatment program after being discharged from the hospital in August.