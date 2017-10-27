Selena Gomez got teary-eyed in her first television interview since revealing her kidney transplant surgery in September. The singer sat down with NBC News alongside her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, for an interview that will air on “Today” on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“My kidneys were just done,” Gomez told anchor Savannah Guthrie after she appeared to wipe a tear from her eye.

When Guthrie asked why Gomez, 25, feels like Raisa, 29, saved her life, the singer and actress responded simply, “Because she did. That’s it.”

Gomez revealed she had a kidney transplant last month, sharing a photo of herself and Raisa together in the hospital.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering,” the “Fetish singer wrote in the caption, noting, it was what she “needed to do for my overall health.”

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez added. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Gomez first opened up about her lupus diagnosis in October 2015, after rumors about her health swirled online. The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star went through chemotherapy to treat the disease, which causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissue and organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In August 2016, the singer took time away from the spotlight to deal with the side effects of lupus. Later that year, she completed a stay in rehab to focus on her mental health.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” the singer told People at the time. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”