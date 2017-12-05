Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Private And Fans Are Wondering Why

Selena Gomez seems to be taking a break from the ’gram.

The singer, who is currently the most followed person on Instagram, set her account on private on Tuesday morning.

Instagram/SelenaGomez Womp. Womp.

The star has yet to officially comment on the decision to back away from social media, but based on a screenshot from one of Gomez’s Instagram stories, it may have to do with her recent Billboard cover story. The screenshot was taken by Just Jared Jr. as well as fan accounts.

IG | selenagomez via instagram stories: “never will i let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home.” pic.twitter.com/Vac9Rfg5Fo — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) December 5, 2017

“Never will I let another human being guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. the most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things,” the screenshot shows in red text over a paragraph from her Billboard feature.

The text appears over the first paragraph of the Billboard story, which describes a teddy bear in the star’s home.

There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez’s North Hollywood home. “I know, I know,” says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn’t quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. “It was a gift, and at first I thought, ‘This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.’” But Gomez, 25, hasn’t let go of it ― yet.

Billboard named Gomez “Woman of the Year,” and the cover story for the honor was published on Nov. 30. Last week, Gomez accepted the award with a tearful speech at the Billboard Women In Music 2017 ceremony.

The star even posted a photo of her Billboard cover on Twitter on Dec. 1, thanking the publication.

In March, the star spoke to Vogue about her need to take a step back from social media, revealing she doesn’t have the Instagram app on her phone and doesn’t know her password. She instead leaves her assistant in charge of that information.