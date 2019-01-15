ENTERTAINMENT
01/15/2019 07:39 am ET

Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media With A Message Of Hope

The singer, plagued by health-related setbacks, had been silent online for months.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Singer Selena Gomez, troubled by emotional problems after recurring complications from her kidney transplant, returned to social media on Monday with a self-affirming message of hope.

“I am proud of the person I am becoming,” she wrote.

The “Same Old Love” singer had not posted on Instagram since Sept. 23, when she announced she would take a break. A short time later she was admitted into a mental health facility after a reported “breakdown” that followed her second visit to a hospital for a low white blood cell count. The 26-year-old performer, who has lupusreceived a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in the summer of 2017.

Gomez struck an optimistic tone in her note Monday, accompanied by three black-and-white snaps of the former Disney star. 

Gomez was spotted on a ski vacation in December and was photographed earlier this month with pal Taylor Swift.

RELATED...

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Instagram Social Media Selena Gomez Kidney Transplantation
Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media With A Message Of Hope
CONVERSATIONS